REPORT: Cam Newton Isn’t Expected To Sign With A New NFL Team In The Near Future

Cam Newton isn’t expected to land on a new NFL team in the near future.

According to ESPN, the former Panthers star " is expected to take his time" before signing a new deal. The report claimed the Patriots and Newton might have had talks when free agency first started.

It’s unclear if the Patriots are still interested.

It’s going to be fascinating to see what happens with Newton over the coming weeks and possibly months. The biggest question is whether or not he’d accept being a backup.

Opinions around the world of football seem pretty split on that, but I’d imagine Newton could have a backup job right now if he wanted it.

The fact he’s not signed makes me think he wants to be a starter and will only accept being a starting quarterback in the NFL.

So, where does that leave Newton then when it comes to his options? Well, it means he more or less just has to wait for a starter to go down and then get signed.

When will that happen? That’s a question we won’t have an answer to until it actually does.

Will Cam Newton be on an NFL roster in 2020? I’m sure he will be, but it looks like it’s going to be awhile before it happens.