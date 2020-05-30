Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Says America Needs Sports Back

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee believes America needs to bring our sports back.

During a Friday interview with Paul Finebaum, Lee said, “Sports is more than just something fun on the weekend — it’s become so much a part of our everyday life and our culture and we miss it … It’s a part of feeling normal, and it’s part of the reason I want to get live sports back.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sports have more or less been canceled since March during the coronavirus pandemic, but are slowly in the process of returning.

Lee is 100% correct on his assessment of America needing sports. Given the things happening across the country right now, we need sports more than ever.

Sports, especially football, unite people from coast to coast. You will never find a happier and more diverse group of people than you will at a college football tailgate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennessee Football (@vol_football) on May 27, 2020 at 9:00am PDT

We’ve been through a lot over the past few months, and it’s time to bring our sports back. It’s time we return to normal, and sports play a huge role in that.

America isn’t meant to operate without sports. It’s just not how we were raised. Sports are a part of this country’s culture and they’re wired into our DNA.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennessee Football (@vol_football) on Apr 29, 2020 at 8:05am PDT

I couldn’t agree more with Lee if I tried. We need our sports back and we need football in the fall. Props to him for keeping it real!