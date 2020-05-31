Politics

Biden Staffers, Celebrities Scramble To Funnel Bail Money To Rioters

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden is seen at War Memorial Plaza during Memorial Day. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Celebrities and Biden campaign staffers rallied to support the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a group that has been funneling money into bail payments for arrested protesters.

Over a dozen of former Vice President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign staffers announced their support for the Minnesota Freedom Fund, according to a report from Reuters.

They were joined by a number of celebrities, from Chrissy Teigen and Justin Timberlake to Steve Carell and Emily Ratajkowski.

The Minnesota Freedom Fund, which had pledged to support bail payments for those protesting the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, announced Saturday that they had received tens of thousands of small donations totaling over $20 million. (RELATED: Tim Walz Blames Riots On ‘Outsiders,’ Cartels And White Supremacists — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Joy Reid Join In)

President Donald Trump’s campaign responded, accusing Biden staffers of “CONDONING & FINANCIALLY SUPPORTING mayhem that’s destroying businesses & ruining people’s life work.”

Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates told Reuters that the former vice president viewed the cash bail system as a “modern-day debtor’s prison” but made no comment with regard to whether or not the campaign had coordinated the donations to bail out rioters.