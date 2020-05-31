Biden Staffers, Celebrities Scramble To Funnel Bail Money To Rioters

Celebrities and Biden campaign staffers rallied to support the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a group that has been funneling money into bail payments for arrested protesters.

Over a dozen of former Vice President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign staffers announced their support for the Minnesota Freedom Fund, according to a report from Reuters.

Joe Biden’s campaign staffers are financially supporting lawlessness and rioting. REUTERS: Biden staff donate to group that pays bail in riot-torn Minneapolis https://t.co/HqX8IAp8iF — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 31, 2020

They were joined by a number of celebrities, from Chrissy Teigen and Justin Timberlake to Steve Carell and Emily Ratajkowski.

In celebration of whatever the fuck maga night is, I am committed to donating $100,000 to the bail outs of protestors across the country. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 30, 2020

Please join me in supporting the Minneapolis protestors by donating to the @mnfreedomfund. The freedom fund is combatting the harms of incarceration by paying bail for low income individuals who cannot otherwise afford: https://t.co/tFr8Jh7TUX — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) May 30, 2020

Bailing out thugs looting, rioting & burning down businesses & homes? pic.twitter.com/mZ0O8RS84h — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) May 31, 2020

So excited to see a “large donation” made because you, like so many who are uninterested in fact checking, didn’t take the time to scroll back 3 tweets in my history to see that I had been there all day today (and yes, without security LOL) https://t.co/rMcrMwobrq — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) May 31, 2020

The Minnesota Freedom Fund, which had pledged to support bail payments for those protesting the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, announced Saturday that they had received tens of thousands of small donations totaling over $20 million. (RELATED: Tim Walz Blames Riots On ‘Outsiders,’ Cartels And White Supremacists — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Joy Reid Join In)

President Donald Trump’s campaign responded, accusing Biden staffers of “CONDONING & FINANCIALLY SUPPORTING mayhem that’s destroying businesses & ruining people’s life work.”

.@JoeBiden’s staff is donating to a fund that pays bail for people rioting in Minneapolis. This is CONDONING & FINANCIALLY SUPPORTING mayhem that’s destroying businesses & ruining people’s life work. The city is burning & Biden staff are funding it.https://t.co/K3KhjkFVqQ — Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) May 30, 2020

Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates told Reuters that the former vice president viewed the cash bail system as a “modern-day debtor’s prison” but made no comment with regard to whether or not the campaign had coordinated the donations to bail out rioters.