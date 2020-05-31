Clint Eastwood Celebrates His 90th Birthday

Clint Eastwood celebrated his 90th birthday Sunday.

That’s right, folks. The Hollywood icon is 90 years old! The dude is a decade short of being alive for a century. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Eastwood was born May 31, 1930, and the rest is history. The dude has been cranking out hits longer than most people reading this have been alive.

Celebrate his birthday with a few of his best moments below.

There are legends and then there’s Clint Eastwood. I’m not sure we ever had anyone like him before his arrival on the scene, and I’m not sure we’ll ever have anyone like him again.

If you looked up the word “badass” in the dictionary, you’d find a picture of the star actor.

Whether it’s “Unforgiven” or “Gran Torino,” Eastwood just makes hits. Outside of John Wayne, he might be the most famous western actor of all time.

He’s also incredible behind the camera. “Richard Jewell” and “American Sniper” are both incredible movies that he directed.

Props to Eastwood for making it to his 90th birthday, and providing us with so much entertainment over the years. The dude is the definition of an American icon!