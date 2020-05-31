Georgia Coach Kirby Smart Says He’s ‘Hurting For The Young Black Men’ On The Bulldogs

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart recently released an emotional statement about the chaos engulfing America.

Following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota and riots across the country, Smart tweeted a statement late Saturday afternoon, and said he’s “hurting for the young black men” who play for the Bulldogs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He added, “We have to make a change. We have to be better.” You can read his full statement below.

Just my thoughts pic.twitter.com/PMUB6y9e7J — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) May 30, 2020

I think you’re going to start seeing a lot more people in the world of sports start speaking up. Amid the ongoing chaos, sports leaders have the ability to ease tensions and make a change.

Outside of the governor of Georgia, Smart might be the most powerful person in the entire state. Hell, he might be even more listened to than the governor.

Georgia has also been hit hard by the unrest. Atlanta was engulfed by riots and the College Football Hall of Fame was decimated.

A very tough night for downtown Atlanta. This is the College Football Hall of Fame. #AtlantaProtest pic.twitter.com/K7vt95n8lV — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) May 30, 2020

Hopefully, Smart speaking up encourages others to do the same in order to help calm the situation. No matter your opinion on what has happened, I think any reasonable and rational person can agree cities being burned doesn’t help anyone.

Props to Smart for making his thoughts known. I have no doubt more coaches will follow.