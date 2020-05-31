Huffington Post Reporter Arrested While Covering George Floyd Protests In New York City

A Huffington Post reporter was arrested Saturday evening in New York while covering the protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

Senior HuffPo reporter Christopher Mathias was reporting in New York City when he was handcuffed and taken away, photographs indicate. HuffPo condemned the arrest and Mathias was later released and confirmed that he had been arrested by police.

“I’m home & overwhelmed by all your messages of love & support,” Mathias tweeted early Sunday. “Thank you. I’ll explain more about my arrest later but for now just know it was bogus, as were the arrests of all the brave New Yorkers protesting against a police force that routinely terrorizes this city.”

Reporter Phoebe Leila Barghouty photographed the apparent arrest, tweeting that the New York Police Department was “violently arresting protestors, journalists.” Photographs of the arrest suggest Mathias was wearing his press credentials around his neck.

Confirmed that this is @huffpost reporter @letsgomathias getting arrested — I didn’t catch when they first apprehended him but it was incredibly violent. His press badge is clearly visible. pic.twitter.com/ob3FvEzkiK — Phoebe Leila Barghouty (@PLBarghouty) May 31, 2020

HuffPo called on the NYPD to release Mathias, adding that his press badge was “clearly visible.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office responded to Huffpost’s tweet noting that it was “looking into it.”

Photos taken by @PLBarghouty show HuffPost senior reporter Chris Mathias (@letsgomathias), with press badge clearly visible, being taken into custody by the NYPD. Chris was on assignment for HuffPost covering the protests in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/EWcWNoFjMW — HuffPost (@HuffPost) May 31, 2020

Mathias has not yet expanded on why he was arrested Saturday evening. He tweeted that “it is the height of absurdity to suggest the NYPD showed restraint yesterday” and reiterated that he would, at some point, explain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Prior to the reporter’s arrest, CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez and his crew were arrested while reporting on live TV in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Jimenez was released shortly after the arrest and the incident was condemned by journalists and press groups alike. (RELATED: Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct On Fire After Officers Evacuate Building Amid George Floyd Riots)

The NYPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller.