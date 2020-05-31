Jake Paul Goes To A Mall In Arizona As It’s Being Looted

Social media star Jake Paul thought it was a smart idea to be among the looters Saturday night.

According to TMZ, the YouTube sensation was at Fashion Square in Scottsdale, Arizona as it was being looted by rioters. Riots have spread across the country over the past few days in reaction to the death of George Floyd.

You can see videos of Paul below.

i repeat FUCK JAKE PAUL he’s a millionaire looting while people are outside protesting, getting shot with rubber bullets, teargas, beat by cops etc. pic.twitter.com/qgNavkNZwy — theodore. (@SUGARClNEMA) May 31, 2020

Jake Paul also posted to Instagram Stories that he too was tear gassed by the cops. pic.twitter.com/gfZGwGXDLS — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) May 31, 2020

Jake paul and his friends looting a vodka out of store on video. Don’t let him get away saying he was only “recording for message” pic.twitter.com/XtLJmhOiEf — Tingaling (@gauravd18) May 31, 2020

jake paul: i got tear gassed 🙁 also jake paul: pic.twitter.com/6aKZBW3RHH — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) May 31, 2020

What is this clown thinking? America is coming apart at the seams with riots, and he thinks it’s a good idea to be in the area?

Now, to be clear, he doesn’t appear to be breaking any laws. There is a difference between looting and just being in the area.

Having said that, he has millions of fans around the world. Maybe, just maybe, he should lead by example and stay home.

You know where the safest place is during a riot? Not in the streets or out in public. It’s at your house miles away from trouble.

That’s just a fact, and Paul should be smarter than being in the area as mass chaos unfolds.

The last place you want to be during a riot is in the thick of it. Stay home and don’t get involved. There’s nothing good that can come from it.