Jim Harbaugh Says Michigan Is ‘About As Close As You Can Possibly Be’ To Winning A National Title

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh thinks the Wolverines are very close to winning a national title.

“I mean, just look back over the last the last years that we’ve been here last five years. About as close as you can possibly be. But you got to put it over the top. That’s what drives us,” Harbaugh said during a recent interview with 247Sports when talking about Michigan winning a title. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Below is a live look at college football fans across America reacting to this quote.

What the hell is Harbaugh talking about? Seriously, what the hell is he talking about? They’ve been close? The Wolverines have been close to a national championship under him?

Did I hit my head, pass out for several years and miss something big? Last time I checked, Ohio State owns the Big 10 East.

Not only do the Buckeyes own the B1G East, but they also own Michigan. They don’t play a rivalry game to end the year.

Ohio State just humiliates the Wolverines to close out the season. How can you be close to a national title when you’ve never even played in the B1G championship game?

This is honestly why I love Harbaugh. The dude is living in a fantasy land, and it’s awesome. He’s a content machine, and it’s this attitude that is part of the reason why.

Never change, Harbaugh! I can’t wait to watch Michigan and their delusional fans watch the B1G championship game from their couches once again!