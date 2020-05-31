Former NFL Executive Joe Lockhart Says The Minnesota Vikings Should Sign Colin Kaepernick

Former NFL executive Joe Lockhart thinks the Minnesota Vikings should sign Colin Kaepernick.

Right now, mass civil unrest is sweeping across cities in America after the death of George Floyd and subsequent arrest of police officer Derek Chauvin on a third degree murder charge. Lockhart thinks the Vikings should use this as an opportunity to ink Kaepernick to a deal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

BREAKING UPDATE: Derek Chauvin has now been charged with third degree murder and manslaughter.pic.twitter.com/NRO2gVIMCe — Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) May 29, 2020

Lockhart wrote the following about his idea for CNN:

The situation in Minnesota right now offers a unique opportunity to deal with the symbols of racial injustice. As a small, but important step, the owners of the Minnesota Vikings, Zygi and Mark Wilf, can send a strong message by offering Colin Kaepernick a contract to play with the Vikings. Bring him into camp, treat him like any of the other players given a chance to play the game they love. It will not solve the problem of blacks and police violence. But it will recognize the problem that Kaepernick powerfully raised, and perhaps show that, with courage, real progress can be made.

This right here is the definition of a galaxy brain take. Signing Kaepernick might be one of the worst things that can be done.

Kaepernick isn’t in the NFL because he’s a gigantic distraction. Ever since his ill-advised national anthem protest, he’s been a circus for the league.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by colin kaepernick (@kaepernick7) on Aug 7, 2019 at 10:04am PDT

The NFL has more or less done away with the anthem protests, and the league has moved forward in impressive fashion after being on the ropes years ago from a PR standpoint.

Fans revolted against Kaepernick and his protest. They revolted at every turn, and the NFL had a PR nightmare on its hands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by colin kaepernick (@kaepernick7) on Aug 15, 2019 at 9:24am PDT

Bringing him into Minnesota or any other team signing him would just produce the same feelings fans felt years ago.

Right or wrong, Kaepernick has no business being in the NFL, and there’s not a team in the league that is going to deal with that circus for a backup quarterback.

Anyone who thinks differently just doesn’t understand football. This is the definition of a laughable take, and it’s that simple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by colin kaepernick (@kaepernick7) on Mar 21, 2020 at 5:02pm PDT

Kaepernick will never play in the NFL again, and he only has himself to blame for that.