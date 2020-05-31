Video Appears To Show Looters Robbing Looters In Philadelphia

There’s no honor among thieves, looters in Philadelphia demonstrated Sunday when one looter appeared to rob another looter in a CBS News video.

Seen pushing a cart of large boxes through what looks like a littered alley, two men spot another man wearing a white hat holding something that looks even more enticing. The men attack the man in the white hat holding the box, punching him until he loses grip of the box, and then they make off with it. (RELATED: Black Firefighter Spent His Life Savings To Open A Bar. Then Minneapolis Looters Burned It Down)

Philadelphia police have reported 215 arrests as of Sunday afternoon, and the city was put under a curfew that lasts until 6 a.m. while all retail businesses were ordered to close immediately as looting began earlier Sunday, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The protests and riots have been raging for nearly a week, following the death of George Floyd, who died after a police officer in Minneapolis pinned his neck to the ground for several minutes.