Michael Jordan Responds To The Death Of George Floyd, Says His ‘Heart Goes Out To The Family’

Michael Jordan released a statement late Sunday afternoon about the death of George Floyd.

Floyd’s death in Minnesota has set off massive riots across America, and it led to police officer Derek Chauvin being arrested on a third degree murder charge. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

BREAKING UPDATE: Derek Chauvin has now been charged with third degree murder and manslaughter.pic.twitter.com/NRO2gVIMCe — Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) May 29, 2020

Now, the six-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls has weighed in. In a statement released on Twitter, Jordan said his “heart goes out to the family of George Floyd.”

He also said that “We must listen to each other, show compassion and empathy and never turn our backs on senseless brutality.” You can read his full statement below.

I’m not sure there’s really any part of that statement you can disagree with. Jordan is arguably the most famous athlete to ever live, and people will pay attention to him.

Right now, America is getting torn apart. Our country is being engulfed by chaos, and someone needs to lead people out of this darkness.

A very tough night for downtown Atlanta. This is the College Football Hall of Fame. #AtlantaProtest pic.twitter.com/K7vt95n8lV — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) May 30, 2020

While Jordan’s statement won’t fix anything on its own, it will hopefully serve as a reminder of what it means to help one another.

We accomplish nothing by destroying the towns and cities we live in. All we do is create more damage that has to be fixed down the road.

Props to Jordan for speaking out. Let’s hope we can all calm down and return to normal sooner than later. The last thing we need is more carnage in this country.