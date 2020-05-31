POLL: Only 48.4% Of People Think Coronavirus Will Impact The Football Season

There’s been a huge shift in whether or not people think coronavirus will impact the football season.

As you all know, I’ve been running weekly Twitter polls on whether or not the virus will impact the upcoming season. The results had been holding steady in the 60s. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, in the latest poll, we had very different results. Of the 4,402 voters, only 48.4% of people voted that coronavirus would impact the season.

Will coronavirus impact the football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 30, 2020

That’s a huge drop from previous polls, which you can see below.

Do you think coronavirus will impact the football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 23, 2020

Will coronavirus impact the football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 15, 2020

Do you think coronavirus will impact football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 9, 2020

Do you think coronavirus will impact the football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 1, 2020

Will coronavirus impact the football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 24, 2020

Do you think the coronavirus pandemic will have an impact on the football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 18, 2020

Yeah, it’s clear there’s been a massive shift in public opinion since players started returning. We went from a strong majority of people thinking the season would be impacted to less than 50% in a week.

What changed? Not much other than more and more schools started opening up for voluntary activities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jan 9, 2020 at 11:40am PST

While the war against coronavirus might not be over, it’s clear that we’re trending in a positive direction. It’s clear that we’re going to win.

Something major would have to go wrong at this point in order for us to not have football in the fall. I just don’t see any negative developments in the near future that could derail the season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on May 9, 2020 at 6:59am PDT

We’ve fought like hell, and now it’s time to get back to playing football!