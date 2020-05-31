Editorial

POLL: Only 48.4% Of People Think Coronavirus Will Impact The Football Season

NCAA Football: Iowa at Wisconsin

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

There’s been a huge shift in whether or not people think coronavirus will impact the football season.

As you all know, I’ve been running weekly Twitter polls on whether or not the virus will impact the upcoming season. The results had been holding steady in the 60s. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, in the latest poll, we had very different results. Of the 4,402 voters, only 48.4% of people voted that coronavirus would impact the season.

That’s a huge drop from previous polls, which you can see below.

Yeah, it’s clear there’s been a massive shift in public opinion since players started returning. We went from a strong majority of people thinking the season would be impacted to less than 50% in a week.

What changed? Not much other than more and more schools started opening up for voluntary activities.

 

While the war against coronavirus might not be over, it’s clear that we’re trending in a positive direction. It’s clear that we’re going to win.

Something major would have to go wrong at this point in order for us to not have football in the fall. I just don’t see any negative developments in the near future that could derail the season.

 

We’ve fought like hell, and now it’s time to get back to playing football!