Editorial

Roger Goodell Releases Statement On The Death Of George Floyd, Says ‘There Remains An Urgent Need For Action’

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell News Conference

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement late Saturday about the death of George Floyd.

With mass civil unrest unfolding in several cities across the country following Floyd’s death in Minnesota, Goodell released a statement saying in part “there remains an urgent need for action.” Floyd was killed after Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck. Chauvin has since been charged with third degree murder. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read his full statement below.

I’ve always said sports bring people together. That’s just a fact. When you’re in the stands of a football game, you see people from all different backgrounds.

Right now, America is in a lot of pain after the death of Floyd and other people around the country. Riots have taken place all over the country.

It’s absolute chaos and something needs to be done. Even the iconic College Football Hall of Fame was attacked in Atlanta.

Goodell has one of the largest platforms on the planet, and he should 100% put it to work. I’m not saying he should advocate for any specific policy, but he can use the NFL to bring people together.

Sports represent the best of America, and Goodell runs the most powerful sports league on the planet. He should do what he can to help ease the situation.

While I trash Goodell on a regular basis, he should try to help in this situation. He’s one of the few Americans who has a gigantic platform that can be used for good.