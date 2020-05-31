Roger Goodell Releases Statement On The Death Of George Floyd, Says ‘There Remains An Urgent Need For Action’

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement late Saturday about the death of George Floyd.

With mass civil unrest unfolding in several cities across the country following Floyd’s death in Minnesota, Goodell released a statement saying in part “there remains an urgent need for action.” Floyd was killed after Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck. Chauvin has since been charged with third degree murder. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read his full statement below.

Statement from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: pic.twitter.com/Tsrde84mh4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 30, 2020

I’ve always said sports bring people together. That’s just a fact. When you’re in the stands of a football game, you see people from all different backgrounds.

Right now, America is in a lot of pain after the death of Floyd and other people around the country. Riots have taken place all over the country.

It’s absolute chaos and something needs to be done. Even the iconic College Football Hall of Fame was attacked in Atlanta.

A very tough night for downtown Atlanta. This is the College Football Hall of Fame. #AtlantaProtest pic.twitter.com/K7vt95n8lV — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) May 30, 2020

Goodell has one of the largest platforms on the planet, and he should 100% put it to work. I’m not saying he should advocate for any specific policy, but he can use the NFL to bring people together.

Sports represent the best of America, and Goodell runs the most powerful sports league on the planet. He should do what he can to help ease the situation.

BREAKING UPDATE: Derek Chauvin has now been charged with third degree murder and manslaughter.pic.twitter.com/NRO2gVIMCe — Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) May 29, 2020

While I trash Goodell on a regular basis, he should try to help in this situation. He’s one of the few Americans who has a gigantic platform that can be used for good.