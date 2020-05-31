St. Patrick’s Cathedral Defaced During NYC Riots

St. Patrick’s Catholic Cathedral in New York City was vandalized Saturday night by rioters.

Rioters marching on 5th Street took to graffiti spraying profane messages on St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, according to the New York Post.

The messages, in red and black spray paint, read, “F**k is f**k,” “No Justice, No Peace,” “BLM,” and “NYPDK.” (RELATED: TRUMP ON GEORGE FLOYD RIOTS: ‘I WILL NOT ALLOW ANGRY MOBS TO DOMINATE’)

New York Archdiocese spokesman Joseph Zwilling told the Post he had no knowledge of the defacing until he was notified by a reporter, who saw the graffiti messages at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET.

New York City tonight: “Protesters” desecrate St. Patrick’s Cathedral — one of the most sacred Catholic Churches in the world. pic.twitter.com/7KHueVmEw6 — James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) May 31, 2020

“I cannot understand how writing ‘F**K’ on the beautiful and historic St. Patrick’s Cathedral helps the fight against racial injustice. People with ulterior motives are negating legitimate suffering with their disgusting acts,” Fox News Contributor Nichole Saphier tweeted.