Tennessee Running Back Tim Jordan Arrested In Florida After Allegedly Having Marijuana And A Loaded Gun

Tennessee running back Tim Jordan has been arrested in Florida.

According to KnoxNews.com, the Volunteers running back was arrested Saturday in Lakeland, Fla. after he was allegedly found in possession of marijuana and a loaded gun during a traffic stop.

Police also reportedly found plastic bags and a scale in his car when he was taken into custody. Jordan was charged with carrying a concealed firearm, possessing narcotic paraphernalia and possessing 20 grams or less of cannabis.

Obviously, Jordan has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s the way our system works, and we should all be thankful for it.

Having said that, if he’s guilty of these charges, then it’s a terrible look for Jordan. The dude plays at Tennessee!

He’s a college football player in the SEC! He’s living a life most people can only dream about. Why would he be driving around allegedly with a loaded weapon, weed, a scale and bags?

That doesn’t seem like a great decision at all. If he’s found guilty, he won’t be anywhere near an SEC football field probably ever again.

Jeremy Pruitt could even remove him from the roster before the case proceeds. The head coach has a lot of power in a situation like this.

Hopefully, he has a great attorney because it sounds like he’ll need one.