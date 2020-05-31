Tony Dungy Says America Needs ‘Empathy’ After Riots Spread Across The Country

Legendary NFL coach Tony Dungy shared a powerful message Sunday morning after riots engulfed the country.

Following mass civil unrest in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, Dungy tweeted in part Sunday morning, “We need something to bring us together. We need empathy. We need to listen. And we need to care about each other.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read his full message below.

Last night was a very tough night in America. We need something to bring us together. We need empathy. We need to listen. And we need to care about each other. Even those we might disagree with. “Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.”

Romans 12:21 NIV pic.twitter.com/qduqDP2H0k — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) May 31, 2020

I couldn’t agree more with the two-time Super Bowl champion. We absolutely need to come together, listen, try to understand and empathize with each other.

This country is full of good, hard-working and decent people who just want to live their lives. Given the past few days, it’s easy to forget that.

Statement from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: pic.twitter.com/Tsrde84mh4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 30, 2020

At the end of the day, we have a lot more in common than we do that separates us. Dungy is one of the most iconic coaches in the history of football, and people listen when he speaks.

We’re in a bad place as a nation, and he can help us heal. Trust me, when Tony Dungy has something to say, you’re going to want to listen.

Take a moment to remember that this country is full of good people, and those good people greatly outnumber the idiots tearing this place apart.

A very tough night for downtown Atlanta. This is the College Football Hall of Fame. #AtlantaProtest pic.twitter.com/K7vt95n8lV — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) May 30, 2020

Props to Dungy for speaking up. We need more people like him stepping up.