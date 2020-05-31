Politics

Trump, White Supremacists And Russia: Here’s Who Democrats Have Blamed For Riots So Far

A masked protester stands in front of a fire during a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
As riots take hold of major cities across the nation, Democrats have brought out the usual suspects in an effort to lay blame for the chaos and destruction.

The massive protests were initially peaceful as people rallied over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck. Chauvin was later fired — along with the three other officers in the viral video of Floyd’s arrest — and he was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

But as the protests turned violent and rioters began to loot businesses and set them ablaze, Democrats began to blame outside sources for the ensuing damage. (RELATED: ‘Catastrophic Judgmental Error’: Dan Bongino Warns Rioters Not To Try Breaching The White House)

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was quick to blame President Donald Trump.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio did the same.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms made a Sunday morning appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” and claimed that Trump’s comments were making things worse. “This is like Charlottesville all over again,” she said.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey blamed outside instigators for the damage and violence, saying that they were tracing and investigating links to white supremacy, drug cartels and organized crime.

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and MSNBC host Joy Reid were quick to join them.

Former Congresswoman Katie Hill suggested that “Trump’s BFF Putin” might be one of the “out-of-state actors” at work.

NBC analyst Barb McQuade cited a New York Times piece that also pointed the finger at Russia, adding, “Mission accomplished.”

David Reaboi laid out the Democrats’ alleged playbook even as it was still being implemented, saying, “I’m living for the moment between Democrat talking points, when riots are both (a) totally righteous and justified, and (b) the dastardly work of Trump, Russians, white nationalists, etc.”

President Donald Trump and intelligence reports have stated that the “outside sources” pushing the protests toward violence and destruction have been left-leaning anarchist groups such as Antifa.