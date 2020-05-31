Trump, White Supremacists And Russia: Here’s Who Democrats Have Blamed For Riots So Far

As riots take hold of major cities across the nation, Democrats have brought out the usual suspects in an effort to lay blame for the chaos and destruction.

The massive protests were initially peaceful as people rallied over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck. Chauvin was later fired — along with the three other officers in the viral video of Floyd’s arrest — and he was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

But as the protests turned violent and rioters began to loot businesses and set them ablaze, Democrats began to blame outside sources for the ensuing damage. (RELATED: ‘Catastrophic Judgmental Error’: Dan Bongino Warns Rioters Not To Try Breaching The White House)

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was quick to blame President Donald Trump.

The president of the United States is calling for violence against American citizens. That is so wrong. We need honest reckoning and reconciliation. If you haven’t already joined the work to replace him in November, start now. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 29, 2020

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio did the same.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio is now blaming the riots on President Trump saying he “helped to create” the “atmosphere” for them. pic.twitter.com/ENUbjrayrA — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 30, 2020

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms made a Sunday morning appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” and claimed that Trump’s comments were making things worse. “This is like Charlottesville all over again,” she said.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Trump’s response to protests: “This is like Charlottesville all over again. He speaks and he makes it worse. There are times when you should just be quiet.” https://t.co/WASW5g3sah — Axios (@axios) May 31, 2020

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey blamed outside instigators for the damage and violence, saying that they were tracing and investigating links to white supremacy, drug cartels and organized crime.

.@GovTimWalz says his unconfirmed suspicion is that not only are “white supremacists” involved in violence in Minneapolis, but also drug cartels. — David Montgomery (@dhmontgomery) May 30, 2020

**Breaking** Commisioner Harrington says they are looking into organized crime organizations, white supremacist organizations, leading the rioting efforts. @GovTimWalz says 80% of rioters are from out of state. — Rena Sarigianopoulos (@RenaKARE11) May 30, 2020

We are now confronting white supremacists, members of organized crime, out of state instigators, and possibly even foreign actors to destroy and destabilize our city and our region. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) May 30, 2020

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and MSNBC host Joy Reid were quick to join them.

Tim Walz Blames Riots On ‘Outsiders,’ Cartels And White Supremacists — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Joy Reid Join In https://t.co/DG2uzZLt0s — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 31, 2020

Former Congresswoman Katie Hill suggested that “Trump’s BFF Putin” might be one of the “out-of-state actors” at work.

When you hear that “out of state actors” are inciting violence and escalating protests to riots, remember that Trump’s bff Putin probably had something to do with it. https://t.co/Epvl6jX6YZ — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) May 31, 2020

NBC analyst Barb McQuade cited a New York Times piece that also pointed the finger at Russia, adding, “Mission accomplished.”

Intel reports say Russia is trying to stoke chaos in US before election. Mission accomplished. https://t.co/snjld35eru — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) May 31, 2020

David Reaboi laid out the Democrats’ alleged playbook even as it was still being implemented, saying, “I’m living for the moment between Democrat talking points, when riots are both (a) totally righteous and justified, and (b) the dastardly work of Trump, Russians, white nationalists, etc.”

I’m living for the moment between Democrat talking points, when riots are both (a) totally righteous and justified, and (b) the dastardly work of Trump, Russians, white nationalists, etc. — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) May 30, 2020

President Donald Trump and intelligence reports have stated that the “outside sources” pushing the protests toward violence and destruction have been left-leaning anarchist groups such as Antifa.

It’s ANTIFA and the Radical Left. Don’t lay the blame on others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020