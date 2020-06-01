America’s Oldest Clothing Brand Has A Few New Reasons To Buy

What’s the oldest clothing brand in America? It depends on who you ask, but by all official accounts, Brook’s Brothers was the first to sell “ready to wear” clothing for men. Established in 1818, Brook’s Brothers is the staple brand associated with success and prestige, finding a permanent place in the heart of Wall St, Ivy League, Hollywood and American politics.

Many of the historic style trends to emerge in the 19th, 20th and early 21st century can be traced back to Brook’s Brothers. Seersucker in the 1920’s was popularized in due part by Brook’s Brothers and the soft-collared button-down polo shirt many love today was a style pioneered in a time of stiff linen collars. Why does this matter? Because it speaks to a quality and commitment that goes beyond fashion, and identifies the key strength of American entrepreneurship: disruption.

Brooks Brothers zigged when other’s zagged, including introducing the first ever woman-fit polo in the 1940’s, and while the brand’s historic appeal is undeniable, it’s important to note there are emerging reasons why shopping for american-made brands in the modern day may serve to be just as bold and disruptive to the current trend of clothing producers manufacturing lower quality textile and finishes from overseas.

Here are three reasons why you should consider buying from this American-made brand:

1.Support American Manufacturing

We should care about the future of our children. A future without American Manufacturing means that your children will grow up and be forced to move out of the country to pursue American Business opportunities, a grotesque reversal of the freedom and pride we have cultivated over generations.

Manufacturing products in the USA means guaranteed jobs for thousands of individuals . This happens because the extra money that’s invested in buying American-Made products, goes directly into the pockets of thousands of American business owners and workers. As this happens, the manufacturing sector will continue to grow. By growing the manufacturing sector, more jobs are created that successively will push extra money back to the economy and create a cycle where demand for American-made products means more people will get to create those American-made products.

2. Unmatched Quality:

While many are willing to attest that broadly speaking American manufactured goods are of higher quality than goods manufactured in other areas of the world, I can personally speak to the quality that Brook’s Brothers has built its reputation on over two centuries:

Featuring a variety of different high fashion designs, our favorite tie is a simple tribute to the Stars & Stripes of our Grand Ol’ Flag

As alluded to above, Brooks Brothers started out as a Men’s fashion brand but that doesn’t mean their threads are limited to only men:

High-fashion for any woman who’s travels or career require frequent (or even in-frequent) use of a blazer

To anyone who wears suits and ties daily, the quality of these products should be evident just from the pictures, but the high-profile brand has also been covered and reviewed and most serious journalists or scholars conclude the same thing: Brooks Brothers And Luxury American Made Clothing Are Virtually Synonymous.

3. Like Any Modern Clothing Brand With An Online Presence, Brooks Brothers Offers Substantial Rewards, Discounts, And Shipping Rates

Perhaps online shopping can never hope to replace the feeling of running your hands through the material of the perfect looking shirt, or spending some time trying on a new suit to evaluate its fit….but for those of us who know the basics on our measurements and size, already owning several suits or ties….buying online can bring some major perks.

For one, Brooks Brothers offers free shipping for all orders over $150…with free returns if you end up hating the fit of something you buy. Additionally, their website is constantly running new promos like 25% off pairs of men’s pants from the summer collection (as long as you buy two) and a rewards program that rewards repeat shoppers with store credit and exclusive rewards

Regardless of reasoning, buying Brooks Brothers will likely leave you feeling satisfied and fashionable while helping prop up American jobs: a clear win-win scenario for those with even an ounce of patriotism or pride in our rich history. If the ties and collared shirts pictured above don’t fit you or your style, be sure to check out Brooks Brothers official website here….and see for yourself what it means to be a leader in American quality and innovation.

