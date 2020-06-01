Arizona Football Coach Kevin Sumlin Releases Statement Amid Ongoing Chaos, Says His Team Is A ‘True Melting Pot Of Diversity’

Arizona Wildcats football coach Kevin Sumlin released a lengthy statement Sunday afternoon amid growing civil unrest.

Following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, riots and looting have seemingly consumed many major American cities. People across the country are speaking up about the situation, and you can add Sumlin to the list. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He posted a long statement about his experiences as a black man, and closed it out with an important reminder of the diversity found in football locker rooms.

“When I look at my football team, a true melting pot of diversity, I am buoyed by their thoughtfulness, their desire to do better and their willingness to demand change,” Sumlin wrote.

You can read his full statement below.

This sounds very similar to the thoughts shared by Pat McAfee about the diversity found on football rosters. If you haven’t watched that video yet, I suggest you do.

I feel like I said this too many times to count at this point, but we need as many people in the world of sports speaking up as possible.

Even more so than elected leaders, people in the world sports are role models and icons in their respective communities.

We all have our political groups, but those lines fade when it comes to sports. Coaches and athletes move the needle when they speak.

This situation will only be fixed if we’re willing to come together. We have to get these riots under control, and we have to deal with the issues at hand.

Hopefully, the more people who speak up, the sooner we can get through this. America needs to heal, and that starts on the individual level.