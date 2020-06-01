US

More Than 4,400 People Arrested During Riots Across The Country

Protests Continue Over Death Of George Floyd, Killed In Police Custody In Minneapolis

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Jordan Lancaster Reporter
Font Size:

As nationwide riots erupted after the killing of George Floyd, at least 4,400 people have been arrested across 36 cities, according to an Associated Press report. 

Violent riots stemmed from protests over the death of George Floyd, who was killed after a police officer knelt on his neck until he died. A disturbing viral video showed Floyd repeatedly saying “I can’t breathe” while the officer put his knee on his neck. Floyd later died in the hospital. 

Demonstrations began in Minneapolis, where the incident occurred, Tuesday night following the video’s emergence Monday. The protests began peacefully but turned violent as the night went on as police clashed with the crowd, according to WCCO

Protests spread across the country, erupting into violent riots in cities across the country. Rioters looted stores, burned buildings, and violently clashed with police throughout several nights

Protesters stand in front of the 3rd precinct police building as it burns during a protest on May 28, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Today marks the third day of ongoing protests after the police killing of George Floyd. Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired after a video taken by a bystander was posted on social media showing Floyd's neck being pinned to the ground by an officer as he repeatedly said, "I can’t breathe". Floyd was later pronounced dead while in police custody after being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Protesters stand in front of the 3rd precinct police building as it burns during a protest on May 28, 2020  (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

So far, more than 4,400 people have been arrested, according to an Associated Press tally. The majority of arrests occurred in Los Angeles with 931 people arrested so far. (RELATED: Protesters Vandalize CNN Headquarters In Atlanta)

The national guard was called in to assist police in containing the riots in many places. In Washington, D.C., 1,700 National Guard soldiers arrived on scene as fires erupted across the city and mass looting took place, the Associated Press reported. 

President Donald Trump announced Sunday that the United States is designating ANTIFA, which the president said is among the groups responsible for the riots, as a terrorist organization. 

Trump has also praised the use of the National Guard. “The National Guard has been released in Minneapolis to do the job that the Democrat Mayor couldn’t do,” he said in a tweet Saturday morning. “Should have been used 2 days ago & there would not have been damage & Police Headquarters would not have been taken over & ruined. Great job by the National Guard. No games!”

Minneapolis, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Houston have all had over 100 arrests, the Associated Press said.

The National Guard arrived Saturday in Minnesota at the direction of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, which seemed to help keep calm down the riots, according to the report. 

Black Lives Matter organizer Darnella Wade said that “They sent us the military, and we only asked them for arrests.” The Associated Press report said that Wade helped Black Lives Matter organize a peaceful protest in St. Paul, a town close to Minneapolis.

“We’re not done,” Wade said. 