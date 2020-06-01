More Than 4,400 People Arrested During Riots Across The Country

As nationwide riots erupted after the killing of George Floyd, at least 4,400 people have been arrested across 36 cities, according to an Associated Press report.

Violent riots stemmed from protests over the death of George Floyd, who was killed after a police officer knelt on his neck until he died. A disturbing viral video showed Floyd repeatedly saying “I can’t breathe” while the officer put his knee on his neck. Floyd later died in the hospital.

Demonstrations began in Minneapolis, where the incident occurred, Tuesday night following the video’s emergence Monday. The protests began peacefully but turned violent as the night went on as police clashed with the crowd, according to WCCO.

Protests spread across the country, erupting into violent riots in cities across the country. Rioters looted stores, burned buildings, and violently clashed with police throughout several nights.

So far, more than 4,400 people have been arrested, according to an Associated Press tally. The majority of arrests occurred in Los Angeles with 931 people arrested so far. (RELATED: Protesters Vandalize CNN Headquarters In Atlanta)

The national guard was called in to assist police in containing the riots in many places. In Washington, D.C., 1,700 National Guard soldiers arrived on scene as fires erupted across the city and mass looting took place, the Associated Press reported.

President Donald Trump announced Sunday that the United States is designating ANTIFA, which the president said is among the groups responsible for the riots, as a terrorist organization.

Trump has also praised the use of the National Guard. “The National Guard has been released in Minneapolis to do the job that the Democrat Mayor couldn’t do,” he said in a tweet Saturday morning. “Should have been used 2 days ago & there would not have been damage & Police Headquarters would not have been taken over & ruined. Great job by the National Guard. No games!”

Crossing State lines to incite violence is a FEDERAL CRIME! Liberal Governors and Mayors must get MUCH tougher or the Federal Government will step in and do what has to be done, and that includes using the unlimited power of our Military and many arrests. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

Minneapolis, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Houston have all had over 100 arrests, the Associated Press said.

The National Guard arrived Saturday in Minnesota at the direction of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, which seemed to help keep calm down the riots, according to the report.

Black Lives Matter organizer Darnella Wade said that “They sent us the military, and we only asked them for arrests.” The Associated Press report said that Wade helped Black Lives Matter organize a peaceful protest in St. Paul, a town close to Minneapolis.

“We’re not done,” Wade said.