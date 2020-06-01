Bradrick Shaw Transfers To The California Golden Bears

Bradrick Shaw will play his final year of college football for the California Golden Bears.

The former Wisconsin running back announced on Twitter that he’d spend his last year of football with the Bears after getting a sixth-year of eligibility. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I remember when Shaw first committed to the Badgers. He had some serious hype coming out of high school, and a lot of people assumed he’d be the next big thing in Madison.

However, life has a funny way of working out. Jonathan Taylor entered the scene with much less hype, took over, dominated for three years and Shaw kind of was lost in the shuffle.

Now, he’s headed to the PAC-12 to play for Cal. Given how much easier the PAC-12 is than the Big 10, Shaw should have a much easier time seeing the field. I think there’s a good chance he puts up numbers playing against defenses out west.

It didn’t work out at all in Madison for the young man, but I hope it works out for him at Cal.

College football can be a wild journey, and it rarely works out as planned. Hopefully, Shaw finds some success in his last year of action. I wish him nothing but the best.