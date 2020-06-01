Editorial

Clemson Football Coach Dabo Swinney Says Americans Are Witnessing ‘Disgusting Acts Of Evil’

NCAA Football: College Football Playoff Semifinal-Ohio State vs Clemson

Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney addressed the ongoing carnage in America, and he made his feelings very clear.

Following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, violence and riots erupted across America, and many voices from the world of sports have spoken up.

According to Nicole Auerbach, Swinney addressed the media Monday and said, “We are all hurting for the Floyd family and our country. … We have all witnessed just disgusting acts of evil. That’s really the only word I can appropriately use.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Matt Connolly, Swinney also added, “Love doesn’t see color, hate does. Hatred has no heart, love does.”

I’m not sure how else you could describe what’s going on in America. Floyd’s death following police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck was horrific and terrible.

The riots that have broken out across the country are also terrible and horrific. The country is a hell of a lot of pain right now.

There’s simply no other way to sum it up. It’s tragic and heartbreaking.

Say a prayer for our nation. If there was ever a time we needed it, it’s right now. Props to Swinney for speaking up. He wasn’t the first, and I’m damn sure he won’t be the last.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DENNIS RODMAN (@dennisrodman) on

We’ll take all the love and kind words we can get at this point.