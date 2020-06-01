Dennis Rodman On The Riots Across America: ‘We’re Not F**king Animals’

NBA legend Dennis Rodman has had enough of the riots and looting across America.

Riots have swept across America in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, and more and more people have started speaking up. You can now add Rodman to the list of people who have seen enough. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A very tough night for downtown Atlanta. This is the College Football Hall of Fame. #AtlantaProtest pic.twitter.com/K7vt95n8lV — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) May 30, 2020

“We’ve got too many issues right now. This is a bad one right now, but we’ve got to all come together and try to help each other try to get through all this situation. Please, please understand, we have to live together. We’re human beings, we’re not f**king animals. We’re human beings,” Rodman said in an Instagram video shared Sunday night.

You can watch his full comments below.

Good for Rodman for speaking up. Believe it or not, it’s 100% possible to think George Floyd’s death was disgusting and horrific and also think the riots are completely unacceptable.

It’s very possible to hold two thoughts at the same time. The riots have to end, and they need to end immediately.

The amount of destruction sweeping across America is sickening and it’s saddening. Communities are burning to the ground.

As Rodman pointed out, we’re humans. We’re not animals. Lives are being destroyed during these riots! They need to end!

Hopefully, people will actually chill out for a second, listen to Rodman’s advice and go home. You’re not helping by destroying businesses and pissing more and more people off.

Multiple fires raging outside the White House#GeorgeFloydProtests

pic.twitter.com/t1w0Rxg7Yi — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 1, 2020

Stay home, stay safe and we’ll heal together.