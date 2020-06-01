DeSean Jackson Endorses The Idea of Putting Mics On Players If Fans Can’t Attend Games

Philadelphia Eagles star DeSean Jackson wants players mic’ed up if fans can’t attend games.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there's a very real chance NFL games will be played in empty stadiums. If that happens, the electric receiver wants the players to have mics on them.

“Yeah, it’s gonna get crazy. I think they should, though. They should give the fans the inside to really see what goes on between the white lines. It gets crazy, bro. I know in the trenches it gets crazy, and I know out there on the outside it gets crazy too with the conversations we going back and forth on,” Jackson said after Lane Johnson suggested “mic’ing up everybody” during a recent talk, according to Bleacher Report.

You can watch the full conversation below.

I’m all-in on this idea. I’m 100% behind Jackson’s suggestion. Having players mic’ed up would be absolutely incredible.

Fans being banned from games is going to suck, but there’s a real chance it becomes reality. If it does happen, then we have to find ways to spice stuff up.

Putting mics on the players would be a hell of a way to crank things up. We all know players talk trash, and getting to listen to it all would be great.

There’s already some players mic’ed up for those little videos the NFL releases, but mic’ing up the entire field would take things to a new level.

Imagine listening to players talk after a brutal hit or a monster touchdown. I’m 100% here for that kind of action.

Let’s hope fans are allowed at the games. If they’re not, though, DeSean Jackson’s idea is a great one.