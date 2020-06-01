Editorial

Duke Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski Says He Is ‘Disgusted’ And ‘Scared’

NCAA Basketball: Duke at N.C. State

(Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski released a statement Monday responding to the mass civil unrest spreading across America.

Following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, mass chaos has erupted across the country, and many people from the world of sports have become vocal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In his Monday statement, Coach K described himself as “disgusted,” “scared,” and ended it by stating, “we must no longer tolerate racism and social injustice in our country.”

You can read the full statement below.

You now have the most powerful man in all of college basketball joining the most powerful man in all of college football, Nick Saban, in releasing statements.

At this point, I’m not sure how any coach at the college level can sit it out. Dabo Swinney also reacted Monday to the carnage we’ve all witnessed over the past couple days.

I wish I had answers for all of you, but I don’t. At this point, I’m honestly not sure anyone does. We need to come together, unite, help each other and heal.

The biggest names in sports have all entered the arena, and I’m hopeful that helps us make some progress. At the very least, they can help so much of the tension and anger we’ve watched over the past few days.

All I know is that this destruction can’t last forever. The soul of the nation just can’t take it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DENNIS RODMAN (@dennisrodman) on

Let’s hope this situation comes to a close sooner than later. This country needs to come together.