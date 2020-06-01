Duke Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski Says He Is ‘Disgusted’ And ‘Scared’

Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski released a statement Monday responding to the mass civil unrest spreading across America.

Following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, mass chaos has erupted across the country, and many people from the world of sports have become vocal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In his Monday statement, Coach K described himself as “disgusted,” “scared,” and ended it by stating, “we must no longer tolerate racism and social injustice in our country.”

You can read the full statement below.

You now have the most powerful man in all of college basketball joining the most powerful man in all of college football, Nick Saban, in releasing statements.

At this point, I’m not sure how any coach at the college level can sit it out. Dabo Swinney also reacted Monday to the carnage we’ve all witnessed over the past couple days.

Dabo Swinney: “Love doesn’t see color, hate does. Hatred has no heart, love does.” — Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) June 1, 2020

Dabo Swinney, via zoom call: “We are all hurting for the Floyd family and our country. … We have all witnessed just disgusting acts of evil. That’s really the only word I can appropriately use.” — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) June 1, 2020

I wish I had answers for all of you, but I don’t. At this point, I’m honestly not sure anyone does. We need to come together, unite, help each other and heal.

The biggest names in sports have all entered the arena, and I’m hopeful that helps us make some progress. At the very least, they can help so much of the tension and anger we’ve watched over the past few days.

All I know is that this destruction can’t last forever. The soul of the nation just can’t take it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DENNIS RODMAN (@dennisrodman) on May 31, 2020 at 4:11pm PDT

Let’s hope this situation comes to a close sooner than later. This country needs to come together.