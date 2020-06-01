Gregg Popovich Shreds Trump For Lack Of Leadership During Mass Civil Unrest After George Floyd’s Death

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich had some harsh words for President Donald Trump during a recent interview.

With mass civil unrest unfolding around the country following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, people are looking for unity and leadership. The legendary NBA coach and five-time champion thinks Trump has failed miserably. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Popovich told Dave Zirin at The Nation the following in part in an article published Monday about his views on the unfolding chaos:

It’s unbelievable. If Trump had a brain, even if it was 99 percent cynical, he would come out and say something to unify people. But he doesn’t care about bringing people together. Even now. That’s how deranged he is. It’s all about him. It’s all about what benefits him personally. It’s never about the greater good. And that’s all he’s ever been. It’s so clear what needs to be done. We need a president to come out and say simply that ‘black lives matter.’ Just say those three words. But he won’t and he can’t. He can’t because it’s more important to him to mollify the small group of followers who validate his insanity.

I understand that we’re all really angry and frustrated right now as America is seemingly crumbling in front of our eyes, but I’m not sure how Popovich’s negativity is going to help.

Does this country need strong leadership right now? Absolutely. Are we getting it at any level? Absolutely not. Everyone is failing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DENNIS RODMAN (@dennisrodman) on May 31, 2020 at 4:11pm PDT

We have riots unfolding in cities across America! Just turn on your TV and look at what’s happening. From the mayors all the way up to the federal government, things aren’t going well.

Having said that, I’m not sure how Popovich is helping with these comments. Gregg Popovich is one of the most respected coaches in all of American sports.

Here he is with a golden opportunity to unite, and he’s using it to take shots at the President. Hate Trump or love him, I think we can all agree we need some unity right now.

I’m not exactly sure how Popovich is helping the healing process at all here. If anything, it almost feels like he’s trying to score cheap points for dragging Trump.

Again, you can hate Trump or love him all you want. This is America. You have that freedom, but open your eyes and look around you!

Multiple fires raging outside the White House#GeorgeFloydProtests

pic.twitter.com/t1w0Rxg7Yi — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 1, 2020

We need to come together! Unite around each other, lend a helping hand and save the politics for when the chaos dies down.