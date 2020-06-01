Former Indiana Football Player Chris Beaty Shot And Killed During Riots In Indianapolis

Former Indiana Hoosiers football player Chris Beaty was shot and killed over the weekend during the violence in Indianapolis.

According to The Indy Channel early Monday morning, Beaty was shot and killed during the carnage at some point before midnight Saturday.

He was pronounced dead as soon as authorities arrived, and the report didn’t indicate if police have any leads at this time. Beaty went on to own Fresh Marketing LLC and “was an operating partner at Revel Nightclub and Lounge,” according to the same report. Beaty played for the Hoosiers from 2000 through 2003.

We are saddened by the tragic loss of Chris Beaty. RIP #96. pic.twitter.com/WzMALbmLhS — Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) June 1, 2020

The Hoosiers released a statement Monday afternoon, and head coach Tom Allen said in part, “”we are all heartbroken at the news about Chris. I think I can speak for everyone in our locker room as well as Indiana University, we all loved Chris.”

You can read the full statement below.

Former Indiana head football coach Cam Cameron on Chris Beaty… pic.twitter.com/GY0bBnAb2P — Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) June 1, 2020

The carnage and chaos needs to end, and it needs to end right now. I hope all you morons hiding behind keyboards cheering this on are watching what’s happening around this country.

Chris Beaty was everything you could want in a person. He was a college athlete, a visible face in the community, a business owner and by all accounts a great person.

Now, he’s been killed as riots spread across America in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

Chris Beaty, Hoosier. pic.twitter.com/VJ2uDYQIAD — Martha the Mop Lady (@TheMopLady) June 1, 2020

This needs to end before more lives are lost. My heartbreaks for Beaty’s family and friends. What a horrific situation. Hopefully, the killers are found and brought to justice.