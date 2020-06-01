Jimmy Fallon Shares Message Condemning Racism Following Blackface Apology

Comedian Jimmy Fallon shared a message condemning racism following the death of George Floyd.

Fallon shared his thoughts on his personal Twitter account Saturday, days after he apologized for doing blackface back in 2000.

This is not just black people protesting. All races have had enough of the abuse of black lives. Things must change. Everyone of us needs to be the change for good. #BeTheChange #BLACK_LIVES_MATTER — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) May 31, 2020



“This is not just black people protesting,” Fallon tweeted. “All races have had enough of the abuse of black lives. Things must change. Everyone of us needs to be the change for good.”

The “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” host came under fire after a video clip of him doing blackface during a skit on “Saturday Night Live” twenty years ago resurfaced on Twitter. (RELATED: Jimmy Fallon Apologizes For Doing Blackface On ‘Saturday Night Live’ 20 Years Ago)

In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this. I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable. — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) May 26, 2020



“In 2000, while on ‘SNL,’ I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this,” Fallon tweeted in his apology May 26.

“I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable,” he added.

Fallon’s comments come after protests and riots have been happening across the United States for the past four days after Floyd’s death. Floyd died while in custody of the Minnesota Police Department. Video footage filmed by bystanders showed former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck to keep him pinned to the ground.

Chauvin has since been charged with murder in the third degree and manslaughter.