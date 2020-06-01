Kenny Stills On Roger Goodell’s George Floyd Statement: ‘Save The Bullsh*t’

Houston Texans receiver Kenny Stills wasn’t impressed with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s statement on the death of George Floyd.

Following the death of Floyd in Minnesota and the arrest of police officer Derek Chauvin, Goodell used his platform to call for action.

However, Stills apparently isn’t a fan. The NFL receiver, who has refused to stand for the national anthem, tweeted Saturday “save the bullsh*t” in response to the NFL commissioner.

Save the bullshit — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) May 30, 2020

It’s just never good enough for some people. This is a classic example of some people never being satisfied. Goodell was one of the first people in all of sports to release a statement.

Not only was Goodell one of the first people in sports to respond, but he also has the largest and most powerful platform in American sports.

I’m not a fan of Roger Goodell. Not even a little bit, but he should be applauded for getting involved quickly. He has a platform he can put to use bringing people together instead of tearing them apart.

Why is that not good enough for Stills? At the end of the day, you just can’t please everyone. I think I speak for most sports fans when I say Goodell speaking up was a good idea.

If Stills thinks there’s more to be done, he’s free to take action. I’m not sure how popping off on Twitter helps anyone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenny Stills (@kstills) on May 27, 2020 at 8:36am PDT

While I think the NFL commissioner is no hero, I do appreciate the fact he put his platform to work.