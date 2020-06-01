Kevin Hart Says ‘The Police Need To Be Policed’ Following Floyd’s Death

Kevin Hart said the “police need to be policed” following the death of George Floyd, who died while in custody of a Minneapolis police officer.

“You can’t ask for peace if your not willing to give JUSTICE….people want JUSTICE,” the 40-year-old actor tweeted to his millions of followers The comments were noted People magazine in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct On Fire After Officers Evacuate Building Amid George Floyd Riots)

“It’s that simple,” he added. “Throw all of those cops in jail NOOOOOWWW. That’s taking action….Point blank!!!! This is what we want to see…..JUSTICE.” (RELATED: Video Surfaces Of Police Officer With Knee On Man’s Throat, Man Later Died)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Apr 21, 2020 at 6:10pm PDT

You can’t ask for peace if your not willing to give JUSTICE….people want JUSTICE. It’s that simple….Throw all of those cops in jail NOOOOOWWW. That’s taking action….Point blank!!!! This is what we want to see…..JUSTICE. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) May 31, 2020

Hart continued in another tweet, stating that people need to “be apart of the conversation of change….we want and need change. The system is flawed and needs to be corrected.”

“The police need to be policed,” the “Night School” star explained. “We need laws in place that will give us the safety that we as people deserve. Stop ignoring the PROBLEM.”

Be apart of the conversation of change….we want and need change. The system is flawed and needs to be corrected. The police need to be policed….we need laws in place that will give us the safety that we as people deserve. Stop ignoring the PROBLEM — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) May 31, 2020

In a later tweet he made it clear, “This is not about RIOTING & LOOTING….do not let that become the narrative…..This is about social injustice….THIS IS ABOUT THE UNFAIR TREATMENT THAT PEOPLE OF COLOR HAVE BEEN DEALING WITH YEEEAAAARRRRSSS!!!!! THATS WHAT THIS IS ABOUT…”

This is not about RIOTING & LOOTING….do not let that become the narrative…..This is about social injustice….THIS IS ABOUT THE UNFAIR TREATMENT THAT PEOPLE OF COLOR HAVE BEEN DEALING WITH YEEEAAAARRRRSSS!!!!! THATS WHAT THIS IS ABOUT… — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) May 31, 2020

Later in a video he posted on Instagram, the “Central Intelligence” star called out the media over the coverage of the riots and looting and pushing the “right narrative.” He said the media should be “on the side of the solution and not the problem.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on May 31, 2020 at 9:37am PDT

“The media, you should be pushing that there needs to be a change as well,” Hart said. “You should be pushing, it’s not just the people that are protesting. You know why they’re protesting.”

“So as the media, you should be on the side of angry people,” he added. “You should be on the side of the solution and not the problem.”