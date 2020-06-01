Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Threaten Ex-Bodyguard With Multimillion-Dollar Lawsuit If He Reveals More Personal Info

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reportedly want a former bodyguard to stop revealing personal info about them and have threatened him with a multimillion-dollar lawsuit if he doesn’t.

The 39-year-old reality TV star and her rapper husband sent a cease and desist letter to West’s ex-bodyguard Steve Stanulis following his appearance on the “Hollywood Raw Podcast,” per TMZ in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Pushes For Clemency For Oklahoma Inmate On Death Row)

It all comes after Stanulis went on the show and allegedly made “false and defamatory” statements about the celebrity duo. In their letter, reports TMZ, West and Kardashian wrote that Stanulis breached their confidentiality agreement. West and Kardashian reportedly wrote that Stanulis signed the agreement in 2016 and that it prohibits him from sharing personal or business information about them.

The ex-bodyguard shared on the podcast that West had “ridiculous rules” for him, reports TMZ, such as walking 10 paces behind him on streets. West would reportedly become angry if Stanulis got in the way of a paparazzi shot.

The former bodyguard also reportedly called the 42-year-old rapper the “moodiest” and “neediest” celebrity he ever worked for. (RELATED: Report: Khloe Kardashian Wants To Marry Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Accusations)

However, Stanulis’ publicist, Zack Teperman, told TMZ that his client didn’t breach any “confidentiality agreement.”

“My client went on a podcast to promote his new film, and old stories that were already out there were brought up,” Teperman shared with the outlet.

“For Kanye and Kim’s counsel to send out a threatening letter to bully my client against his rights is unwarranted,” he added, according to TMZ. “My client has already made it clear that he respects Kanye, their time working together.”

Teperman continued: “If Kanye and Kim wish to continue this further, that is up to them, but I think their time and money would be better suited helping out with more pressing matters in our society than what happened many years ago.”

Stanulis made headlines in 2016 for a similar reason, but back then the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star and West demanded an apology. They didn’t this time.