REPORT: Kylie Jenner Wants People To Stop Talking About How Much Money She Has Following Forbes’ Latest Report

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner reportedly really just wants people to stop talking about the fact that she might not be a billionaire anymore.

There is “no issue” between Kylie and her mom Kris Jenner, who seemingly gave the allegedly false tax records to Forbes, according to a report published Monday by Entertainment Tonight.

“Kris and Kylie are best friends and there is no issue between them over the Forbes’ article,” a source told ET. “At the end of the day Kylie just wants people to stop focusing on how much money she has. The article was written by Forbes and they were given proof of everything. This whole thing seems to be a clickbait attempt for Forbes.” (RELATED: REPORT: Kylie Jenner Accused Of Inflating Net Worth, No Longer Labeled A Billionaire By Forbes)

Kylie was accused by Forbes of inflating her net worth by providing false documents to the outlet, who included the reality star on its list of youngest billionaires in both 2019 and 2020.

what am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020

i can name a list of 100 things more important right now than fixating on how much money i have — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020



The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star immediately denied that the family gave fake documents to the outlet on Twitter.

I can understand why Kylie wouldn’t want people to be talking about how much money she has, but when you were labeled as the youngest self-made billionaire, twice, people are definitely going to talk about how much money you have.

Especially when one of the most-respected financial outlets accuses you of lying.