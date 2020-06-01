Lana Del Rey Reportedly Deleted Video Of Looters From Instagram Following Backlash

Musician Lana Del Rey reportedly deleted footage of looters amid the George Floyd protests she had shared on Instagram following criticism.

Del Rey was accused of sharing a minute-long video of looters, according to a report published Sunday by Fox News. The post has since been deleted, the outlet reported.

The post allegedly came down after the “Summertime Sadness” singer was criticized by social media users and other music artists including Kehlani and Tinashe. (RELATED: Here Are All The Celebrities Who Participated In George Floyd Protests Over The Weekend)

“.@LanaDelRey please remove your Instagram post it’s dangerous as f**k and very poor choice of moments to post,” Kehlani wrote in a since deleted Tweet, Fox reported. “By all means, protest, but DO NOT endanger people with your very massive platform. Oh and turn your f–kin comments on man.”

“@LanaDelRey why the f**k are you posting people looting stores on your page literally WHAT IS YOUR PROBLEM,'” Tinashe wrote in another deleted Tweet, according to Fox.

@LanaDelRey thank you for removing your post!!!!!!!!!!! — TINASHE (@Tinashe) May 31, 2020

Tinashe acknowledged that the post had been removed.

Del Rey left up a post showing a man standing on top of a car with a sign saying “No Justice No Peace.”

As previously reported, protests and riots broke out across American cities after Floyd died while in custody of the Minneapolis Police Department.