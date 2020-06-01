Learn How To Harness Social Media To Bring Your Business Success With This Training

Social media marketing offers up countless advertising tools and concepts. It can help you to build a brand and reach out to the right audience. But with so many different features and platforms, it’s hard to know if you’re taking full advantage of the many marketing applications at your disposal.

While it should be easy to use, navigating the many social media platforms out there can be a bit overwhelming. But instead of pulling your hair out trying to figure it all out, cut yourself a break and enroll in The 2020 Social Media Marketing Bootcamp! This e-learning bundle features a whopping seven courses that show you exactly how to harness the power of Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and more, turning your budding business into a full-blown force to be reckoned with.

Thanks to the courses’ combined 34 hours of enriching content, you’ll explore the many marketing strategies and trends available through the world’s most widely-used social media applications. You’ll finally learn how to build a cohesive brand over the span of many platforms, using tags, content, and more to show potential clients what you’re all about. You’ll also explore the more complex side of social media marketing, figuring out how to use Facebook’s unique advertising features and functions to get long-lasting results.

Next, you’ll learn how to use your Instagram account, a seemingly low-key social media platform, as a full-fledged business marketing tool, cultivating followers and turning them into loyal clients. You’ll even explore the many ways applications like LinkedIn can help build your reputation online as you optimize your profile and more. Heck, you’ll even learn how to use Google Analytics to blow your brand up online, garnering more traffic to your business’ website.

All of the included courses are put on by Boot Camp Digital, a company specializing in training small and large businesses to reach optimum success in the digital space. And with clients like Google, P&G, Nike, and more under their belt, it’s no surprise why they’re one of the more respected resources in the game.

For a limited time, The 2020 Social Media Marketing Bootcamp Certification Bundle is just $29.99, an incredible 98% off its regular rate of over $2,000.

Prices subject to change.

