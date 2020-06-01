Melania Pleads With People ‘To Protest In Peace’ And Heal ‘Our Great Nation’

Melania Trump pleaded with people Monday to “protest in peace” following another night of rioting across the country after George Floyd’s death.

“Saddened to see our country and communities being damaged and vandalized,” the first lady tweeted to her millions of followers. “I ask everyone to protest in peace and focus on taking care of one another and healing our great nation.” (RELATED: Trump Orders DOJ, FBI To Investigate George Floyd’s Death In Police Custody)

The tweet follows an earlier one she sent out on Friday reminding people to “take care of one another” and that there was “no reason for violence” in response to the death of Floyd, who died while in custody of a Minneapolis police officer. (RELATED: Twitter Censors White House Account For Quoting Trump’s Flagged ‘THUGS’ Tweet)

“Our country allows for peaceful protests, but there is no reason for violence,” the first lady‘s post read. “I’ve seen our citizens unify and take care of one another through COVID19 and we can’t stop now.”

“My deepest condolences to the family of George Floyd,” she added. “As a nation, let’s focus on peace, prayers and healing.”

The comments came following a weekend of protests and riots across the country in places like Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Minneapolis and many more cities across the country.