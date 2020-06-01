REPORT: NBA Commissioner Addresses Protests In Memo To League

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver reportedly sent a letter to league staffers on Sunday night to address the protests and racial tensions across the country.

According to the memo obtained by The Associated Press, Silver said he spent the weekend watching the protests across the country. (RELATED: English Soccer Player Shows Solidarity With US Protesters After Scoring, Scores Hat Trick)

“Just as we are fighting a pandemic, which is impacting communities and people of color more than anyone else, we are being reminded that there are wounds in our country that have never healed,” Silver reportedly wrote in the memo.

Silver urged league office employees to participate in the Dream In Color resource group that is aimed at helping African-American employees with issues they face.

“This moment also requires greater introspection from those of us, including me, who may never know the full pain and fear many of our colleagues and players experience every day,” Silver wrote, as reported by The Associated Press.

“We have to reach out, listen to each other and work together to be part of the solution. And as an organization, we need to do everything in our power to make a meaningful difference. Even in this sad and difficult time, I know we can.”

Protests have erupted across the country after the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody. Floyd was arrested May 25 by police officers for alleged forgery, and a bystander’s video shows an officer pinning Floyd to the ground and putting his knee on Floyd’s neck.