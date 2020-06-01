Oklahoma State Will Fill Their Football Stadium In The Fall If Officials ‘Allow’ It

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are planning on playing in front of a packed football stadium in the fall.

With the coronavirus pandemic sweeping across America, many of want to know whether or not we can attend football games in the fall. Well, the Cowboys and Mike Gundy are planning on packing the seats if officials give them the thumbs up. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“If the health officials and (government and university) officials allow us to, we will play in front of a full stadium. Right now, that is the only scenario that we are planning for. We’re not spending time right now — a lot of time — on other scenarios,” deputy athletic director Chad Weiberg recently told Tulsa World.

I’m sure some idiots will try to drag OSU for planning to fill Boone Pickens Stadium, but there’s nothing wrong with planning.

If September arrives and everything is fine and they didn’t plan, then the Cowboys would look like morons.

Plus, there’s something to be said about being optimistic and planning for the best case scenario. Are we just supposed to stay in our basements and live in fear forever? I don’t think there’s anything American about doing that.

Will the Cowboys play in a packed stadium in a few months? Only time will tell, but there’s nothing wrong with planning.

I’d rather plan for the best case scenario and adapt as we go than live a life full of pessimism.

Let’s hope the season goes off without a hitch. If there was ever a time America needed football, it’s right now.