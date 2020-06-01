Ole Miss Will Start Voluntary Football Activities June 8

Ole Miss will begin football activities next Monday.

According to Brett McMurphy, Lane Kiffin and his squad will start voluntary workouts June 8. They’re the latest major college football program to start back up during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ole Miss football players can begin voluntary workouts on campus June 8 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 1, 2020

Given all the bad news we’ve had in America the past 72 hours, it feels good to get some positive developments in the world of football.

With every school that returns athletes to campus for workouts, we get one step closer to having football in the fall.

I know it’s only voluntary activities, but Ole Miss returning is a nice step forward.

Plus, Lane Kiffin is in his first year with the Rebels. He needs all the time he can get when it comes to developing his team.

After all, there’s a giant in Tuscaloosa he’s looking to slay!

This is a positive development, and it’s a reason to applaud. Hopefully, more schools do the same in the near future.