Outbreak Of Ebola Confirmed In The DRC, Four Dead

The Democratic Republic of the Congo reported on Monday that six cases of ebola have been detected in the country resulting in the death of four people.

Congo hit by a second, simultaneous Ebola outbreak https://t.co/dRJBm3GvbT pic.twitter.com/81vG6HtJZj — Reuters (@Reuters) June 1, 2020



“This is a reminder that COVID-19 is not the only health threat people face,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. The DRC is currently facing yet another outbreak of Ebola, the COVID-19 pandemic and the largest measles outbreak in the world, according to the WHO. (RELATED: REPORT: One Man Killed After National Guard, Louisville Police Return Fire On Crowd)

Three of the six people infected have been confirmed with laboratory testing but it is likely that more people will be found with the disease, according to the WHO. “It’s happening at a challenging time, but WHO has worked over the last two years with health authorities, Africa CDC and other partners to strengthen national capacity to respond to outbreaks,” said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.

A new #Ebola outbreak detected in western #DRC, near Mbandaka, Équateur province. @MinSanteRDC has identified 6 cases, of which 4 people have died. The country is also in final phase of battling Ebola in eastern DRC, #COVID19 & the world’s largest measles outbreak. — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) June 1, 2020

According to Telegraph, Bobo Boloko Bolumbu, the regional governor of Équateur Province where the outbreak is occurring, said via the radio “I ask the population to be calm and to continue to respect hygiene measures. Regularly wash your hands with soap. Don’t, say, greet with your hands. Don’t touch ill or dead people who had a fever or bleeding.”

The DRC has been battling to contain the outbreak of ebola in the Équateur region since August of 2018. The Équateur region shares a border with Uganda and is frequently traveled through, according to WHO officials. “Given the proximity of this new outbreak to busy transport routes and vulnerable neighbouring countries we must act quickly,” said Moeti.