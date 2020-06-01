Pro Football Focus Ranks Trevor Lawrence As The Best College Quarterback, Justin Fields Is 2nd

Pro Football Focus has named Clemson star Trevor Lawrence the best quarterback in all of college football.

PFF tweeted out a list on Sunday of the top five passers at the college level, and the Clemson phenom came in first. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was second.

Jamie Newman, Sam Howell and Tanner Morgan rounded out the list.

PFF’s top five QBs in college football: 1. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

2. Justin Fields, Ohio State

3. Jamie Newman, Georgia

4. Sam Howell, UNC

If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a million times. The debate between Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields isn’t ending anytime soon.

In fact, we’re only going to hear more and more about it as we near the start of the season.

They’re going to be the two favorites in the Heisman race, both will likely be top-two picks in the NFL draft and both are phenoms on the field.

As I’ve always said, I think Fields is a much better athlete who can make more plays with his legs. However, Lawrence has the better arm and is the better overall player in my mind.

You know what the fun part about this debate is? These two will be battling it out for the next 15 years, and I can’t wait to watch it unfold.

I wouldn’t be surprised at all if Clemson and Ohio State meet in the playoff again. Watching Fields and Lawrence face each other again would be awesome.

