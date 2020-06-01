Reddit Thread Asks College Football Fans What Position They’d Want Their Program’s Best Recruit To Play

A laughable Reddit thread is debating what position college football fans would want for the team’s best recruit.

A thread titled, “You’ve just landed the best recruit in your school’s history. What position, based on your personal preferences or supposed team needs, would you most want that recruit to be, and why?” popped up Sunday night, and it’s getting some serious discussions going. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Allow me to answer this for all of you. The only position you should ever want the best recruit in team history to play is quarterback.

Quarterback is the most important position in all of sports. Anyone who says they’d take a receiver, running back, lineman or defensive player should be banned from talking about football ever again.

If you have the chance to get a program-defining quarterback and don’t do it, you’re a gigantic moron.

I love a lot of the running backs who have come through Wisconsin and dominated. You know who had more impact by himself on the field than all of them? Russell Wilson.

It turns out when you touch the ball on every single offensive play that you can create a lot of damage.

Anyone who says any other position than quarterback is an idiot. It’s that simple. A phenom QB can elevate a team more than any other player on the field and it’s not even close.