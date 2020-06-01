Start Your Week With The Gettysburg Speech From ‘Remember The Titans’

It’s the start of a new week in America, and we have the perfect way for you all to get it started on the right foot.

Right now, America is hurting. People are in a lot of pain after mass civil unrest unfolded following the death of George Floyd. If there were ever a time to watch “Remember the Titans” with Denzel Washington and remember what it means to come together, it’s right now. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the iconic Gettysburg speech below.

Honestly, they should just do a national primetime broadcast of “Remember the Titans.” It’s such a damn good movie, and its message is more important now than ever before.

Our country is fractured, broken and angry. People are absolutely losing it out there. We’ve somehow convinced ourselves that we hate each other.

That’s not what America is all about. That’s not the spirit that put men on the moon, won two world wars and helped America become the greatest nation in the history of humanity.

I’m not even kidding a little bit. ABC should just air “Remember the Titans” one of these upcoming nights. It’ll give children something to watch and it’ll be a nice blast from the past for adults.

It’s time to remember what we’re all about. Help those you can, empathize with one another and recognize we’re all this together.