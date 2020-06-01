Things Got Heated On ‘The Breakfast Club’ When Rush Limbaugh Called ‘White Privilege’ A ‘Liberal Political Construct’

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh drew some fire from “The Breakfast Club” hosts during a Monday appearance on the podcast when he said that “white privilege” is a “liberal political construct.”

Limbaugh’s appearance, which began with an expression of solidarity and sadness for George Floyd’s death and a condemnation of the officers involved, also included a vigorous debate about opportunities for minorities in an America characterized by co-host Charlamagne tha God as still run by the “mechanisms of white supremacy.”

WATCH:

Claiming that Floyd’s “story is being lost” in the violent riots that nationwide protests have often turned into, Limbaugh began by expressing his sadness about the killing.

“It sickens me what happened to him,” Rush said. “Legitimate national outrage about a policeman’s criminal brutality has been hijacked, and I don’t want to forget about George Floyd. What happened to George Floyd sickened me, and I wanted to reach out and tell you all this.”

“He didn’t lose [his life],” he continued. “He had it taken away from him in a senseless, stupid way, and I think most Americans are just as angry and sad about this as I am. And I’m also angry at the cops that stood around there and didn’t do anything to stop it.”

Limbaugh also blasted former Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin as “stupid” for not being aware of what his actions would likely cause, then later opined that his charges should be “first-degree murder.”

As the discussion progressed, Limbaugh and the show’s hosts locked horns over whether what happened to Floyd is typical in America, an idea the conservative host denied and the hosts affirmed.

“Oh no, it’s definitely America,” said Charlamagne, arguing that the country ultimately “works for the people it was designed for.”

Limbaugh, however, argued that America can work “for anybody who wants to adapt to it” and “take advantage of the unique opportunity.” He then listed the show’s hosts as examples of American success.

The generally polite but slightly tense discussion got a bit more heated when Limbaugh denied the “notion of white privilege.” (RELATED: Beating Up An Old Man, Assaulting Journalists, And Ramming Protesters With Cars: Police Violence During Protests Caught On Video)

“I don’t buy into the notion of white privilege,” he said. “See, I think that’s a liberal political construct right along the lines of political correctness. It’s designed to intimidate and get people to shut up and admit they’re guilty of doing things they haven’t done. I don’t have any white privilege.”

“You’re being delusional,” the host said, contending that “what happened to George Floyd would not have happened to a white man.”

“If what happened to George Floyd had happened to a white man we probably wouldn’t have heard about it,” Limbaugh said, to which the hosts guffawed.

Most of the rest of the debate centered around the host’s contention that the only solution to racial issues in America is to “dismantle mechanisms of white supremacy.”