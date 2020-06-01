English Soccer Player Shows Solidarity With US Protesters After Scoring, Scores Hat Trick

English soccer player Jadon Sancho revealed a shirt that said “Justice for George Floyd” after scoring for Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.

Jadon Sancho has just scored for Borussia Dortmund against Paderborn and, well, this is some celebration: pic.twitter.com/YIIpbwMfkb — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) May 31, 2020



Sancho was issued a yellow card for removing his shirt after he scored the tying goal, according to CNN. The goal was reportedly Sancho’s first since the Bundesliga restarted after the coronavirus pandemic.

In the second half of play, Sancho would record a career-first hat trick as Borussia Dortmund defeated SC Paderborn 6-1. (RELATED: MLB Players Disappointed With League’s Economic Proposal)

First professional hat trick . A bittersweet moment personally as there are more important things going on in the world today that we must address and help make a change. We have to come together as one & fight for justice. We are stronger together! #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/ntOtwOySCO — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) May 31, 2020



“A bittersweet moment personally as there are more important things going on in the world today that we must address and help make a change,” said Sancho on Twitter. His teammate Achraf Hakimi later pulled up his own shirt to reveal the same message after Dortmund scored their fourth goal.



Other soccer players in the Bundesliga have reportedly revealed their support for the protests that have taken place in many parts of the United States. French striker Marcus Thuram scored twice in Borussia Mönchengladbach’s 4-1 win over Union Berlin and took a knee in support of the protests, according to CNN.

On Saturday, Schalke’s U.S. midfielder Weston McKennie was seen wearing an armband that read “Justice for George,” CNN also reported.

George Floyd was arrested May 25 by police officers for alleged forgery. A bystander’s video shows an officer pinning Floyd to the ground and putting his knee on Floyd’s neck. Widespread protests and riots have broken out nationwide in the days following his death.