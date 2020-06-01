Texas Longhorns Release Statement, Say It’s ‘Critical We Come Together’

The Texas Longhorns released a statement Sunday night responding to the carnage sweeping across America.

Following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, chaos and riots have engulfed the country. In response the events unfolding, Longhorns athletic director Chris Del Conte released a statement stating that it's "critical we come together."

He also said, “The horrific injustices taking place in our country must stop.” You can read his full statement below.

Texas is just the latest major university to go on the record about the death of Floyd and the riots that are tearing America apart.

This statement came out Sunday night, and the chaos only continued across America just hours later.

Reporters in Birmingham, Alabama attacked live on camera with a bottle

pic.twitter.com/8s2CiFY8XX — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 1, 2020

Things are getting ugly out there, and we need to come together. We’re now several days into this situation, and there’s no end in sight.

More looting on the streets of D.C.#GeorgeFloydProtests

pic.twitter.com/doDuOqx4es — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 1, 2020

Hopefully more people will speak up and preach unity during this incredibly tough time in America. Sports programs have a unique voice and a level of influence the average person doesn’t.

They need to put that influence to good use and encourage people to help each other. This won’t get better as long as we’re seemingly at war with each other.