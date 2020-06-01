Country Superstar Thomas Rhett Opens Up About Raising ‘A Black Daughter And Also Two White Daughters’ Following Riots And Protests

Country superstar Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins opened up about raising “a black daughter and also two white daughters” following riots and protests after George Floyd’s death.

"As the father of a black daughter and also two white daughters- I have struggled with what to say today," the 30-year-old country singer captioned his post on Instagram following Floyd's death.

"We have navigated forms of racism directly and while there is mostly overwhelming support and love for our family, sometimes there is just the opposite," he added. "Because of that fear, it can be a lot easier to choose silence, but today I'm choosing to speak."

Rhett continued, while noting that he personally has “no clue what it feels like to be profiled by authorities, treated negatively or have my life threatened because of the color of my skin.”

“When I witnessed the horrific murder of George and think about the mistreatment of other black men and women in America, I am heartbroken and angry,” the “Marry Me” hitmaker shared. “I get scared when I think about my daughters and what kind of world they will be growing up in and how my JOB as a father is to show them how to lead with love in the face of hate. To know their worth and value as not only women but human beings.”

At one point, he said he had “witnessed my black band and crew members on the road struggle at times with feeling safe because of the color of their skin,” calling it “unacceptable.”

“I don’t believe in hate,” he added. “I believe in love. What happened to George was pure hate. We are all created by the same God. I pray for a change in heart of those hearts who have been overcome by hatred and hardened.”

The country star continued, while explaining that he will “pray for a deeper understanding for myself and awareness of the experience of mistreatment that those of another skin color go through.”

Near the end of his post he asked and then answered himself saying that each of us have to be “part of the solution and we have to continue to educate ourselves, continue to support both financially and with service those organizations doing good work in our communities to overcome injustice and hatred in our country.”

And then he made it clear that he stands with Floyd and his family and said he will be “fighting this fight for the rest of our lives.”

Thomas and Lauren tied the knot back in 2012 and adopted their 4-year-old daughter, Willa, from Uganda in 2017. The two would later welcome a daughter, Ada in 2017 and a third daughter, Lennon, earlier this year.