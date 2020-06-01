USC Revokes Season Tickets Of Football Booster Who Published ‘Racist Tweets’

The University of Southern California has revoked a football booster’s season tickets and membership over “racist tweets.”

USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn tweeted out a statement regarding the news Monday.

Racism and hate speech will not be tolerated. pic.twitter.com/Ariz9zkdJ1 — Mike Bohn (@USC_mikebohn) June 1, 2020

“Last night we were made aware of abhorrent and blatantly racist tweets from an individual who identified as a USC Football Booster,” Bohn tweeted in a statement. “Following an immediate investigation into the matter, we informed the individual that their season ticket and Trojan Athletic Fund membership privileges have been revoked and their payments will be promptly returned. Their account has been flagged in our system to prevent future.”

“Thank you to the USC community for helping us identify this individual so that we could move swiftly to terminate our relationship,” the statement continued. “We stand in solidarity with the Black community.” (RELATED: University Of Southern California Will Offer Free Tuition To Students From Families With Income Under $80K)

The announcement comes after former USC wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. brought attention to tweets that were regarding the shooting of protesters. The account, which belongs to Marla Brown, according to a report published by Yahoo! News, used a photo of Pittman Jr. and herself as the profile photo.

@SoCalMAB if you truly believe the things you have said, I politely ask you to take me out of your profile picture. This is disappointing, I know my true Trojan family would never. In times like this, it is important for us to stand together. https://t.co/CH5aVAwiTz — MPJ (@MikePitt_Jr) June 1, 2020

Brown later apologized for her tweets, but some still remain on her Twitter feed.

“My remarks were made in a fit of anger at circumstances in general,” she tweeted. “It was a stupid thing to say. And wasn’t directed at anyone’s race. Just upset at all the destruction.”

Brown claimed she was an attorney of the Los Angeles Police Protective League on her Twitter account, but later claimed she hasn’t held that occupation in awhile, Yahoo! reported.