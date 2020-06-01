Wisconsin Badgers Are Heavy Favorites In Every 2020 Football Game

The Wisconsin Badgers are expected to roll through the 2020 football season.

In ESPN’s latest FPI numbers, the Badgers have an incredibly high win probability in every single game on the schedule. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not only are they expected to win every game, but the toughest game on the road at Michigan still has a 72.7% win probability for Wisconsin.

How much does it hurt for the critics and haters? How tough of a pill is this to swallow? Now, as a humble man, I don’t feel like I should point out how awesome this is.

I feel like we should just get to work. It seems like the best option on the table, but it’s just crazy how much hype our team has this year.

Yes, we lost Jonathan Taylor, but we never rebuild at running back. We simply look to the bullpen and reload.

Our defense is going to be loaded, Paul Chryst is a hell of a coach, Jack Coan is a dependable quarterback, Graham Mertz is waiting in the wings and I have no doubt our offensive line will brutalize opponents.

I expected us to be favored in every game this season. I even expected us to be favored against Michigan on the road.

However, I’d be lying if I said I expected Wisconsin to have win probabilities so high across the board. We have at least an 80% chance of winning nine of our 12 regular season games! That’s simply absurd.

We’re in for a fun 2020 campaign, and I can’t wait to watch the Badgers put in work. Buy a ticket to the hype train right now because there won’t be any room left starting Sept. 4 against Indiana.