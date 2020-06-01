Citizens Worldwide Gather To Protest Death Of George Floyd

Citizens of countries around the world are gathering to protest the death of George Floyd and, more broadly, racially-motivated police brutality.

“No to racism.” People around the world are rising up against police racial violence in the U.S. and the killing of #GeorgeFloyd: ▪️ Idlib, Syria

▪️ Auckland, New Zealand

▪️ Amsterdam, Netherlands

▪️ Paris, France pic.twitter.com/oFiK8LBrWh — AJ+ (@ajplus) June 1, 2020



The protests following Floyd’s death while in police custody have apparently sparked a global call for governments to answer for racial injustice and police brutality. (RELATED: REPORT: One Man Killed After National Guard, Louisville Police Return Fire On Crowd)

Oh my god. This is London marching for Black Lives today.#protests2020

pic.twitter.com/k9bHFijSL3 — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) May 31, 2020



Thousands of protesters gathered outside the U.S. Embassy in London, England, to protest the death of George Floyd. They echoed the chants of many protesters in the United States such as “We can’t breathe” and “No justice, no peace.”



In Toronto, Canada, calls for the end of American racism were combined with outrage from the recent death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, who reportedly fell from her balcony after officers arrived at her home responding to a call about assault.

Police permit wasn’t granted but immigrant justice protest still taking place near Place de la Madeleine in central Paris. Demanding regularization of immigration status, closure of immigrant detention centers. @MSolidarites #30maiSolidarites #sanspapiers pic.twitter.com/GMNssUz53B — Cole Stangler (@ColeStangler) May 30, 2020



In Paris, people also gathered to protest the detention centers that have reportedly placed immigrant refugees behind bars. Parisians demanded regularization of immigrant status and equality. In 2016, a black man named Adama Traoré was reportedly pinned down and tackled by police in a fashion similar to George Floyd. Traoré later died as well.

“George Floyd, say his name.” Protesters gathered for a Black Lives Matter march in Berlin, Germany, chanting George Floyd’s name, and marching in solidarity with U.S. demonstrators. https://t.co/Yzyfu8p826 pic.twitter.com/l7mCRAFEsh — ABC News (@ABC) June 1, 2020



Thousands of demonstrators again occupied a U.S. Embassy, this time in Berlin, Germany. Several soccer players in the German soccer league also voiced their solidarity. The league is investigating the matter as players are banned from making political statements during games, according to the New York Times.

Crowds protest against anti-black racism, police impunity in Montreal https://t.co/0fUjEty7f8 pic.twitter.com/fH7SlxjGiw — CP24 (@CP24) May 31, 2020



In Montreal, Canada, authorities claimed that the protests on Sunday were illegal and began to arrest demonstrators. The protests quickly became violent when protesters began throwing objects at police, who retaliated using pepper spray and tear gas, according to the New York Times.



Dam Square in Amsterdam, Netherlands, filled with protesters in support of American demonstrations.

Brothers and sisters of the United States, this is not the first time in history that the police have used rubber bullets and it will not be the last, please protect your eyes, do not forget what happened in Chile #BlackLiveMatters #GeorgeFloyd #protests2020 #USAonFire pic.twitter.com/XoFxYP9Qs3 — Danae Pradenas (@DanaePradenas) June 1, 2020

Forms of support came in different ways as Chilean activists informed U.S. protesters to cover their eyes. Thousands of protesters were blinded and otherwise injured during inequality protests in October 2019.

Last night we sat around a fire with our neighbours, discussing the distress in the US, and reflecting on our own culture of violence towards our own people here in Australia. I read that 400 indigenous Australians have died in police custody since 1991 – with no police charged. — Andrew Beeston (@niphal) May 30, 2020



In Australia, protests of George Floyd’s death were mixed with outcry over the injustice indigenous peoples have allegedly suffered under local police forces.

This is so crazy it’s morning now in New Zealand and they’re marching for #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/KxegRDzTK3 — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) June 1, 2020



In New Zealand, thousands gathered to protest the injustices of police brutality while demonstrators in Tokyo, Japan, clashed with police officers during their demonstration.