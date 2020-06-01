US

Citizens Worldwide Gather To Protest Death Of George Floyd

World Reacts To George Floyd Death

(Credit: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Nicholas Elias Contributor
Font Size:

Citizens of countries around the world are gathering to protest the death of George Floyd and, more broadly, racially-motivated police brutality.


The protests following Floyd’s death while in police custody have apparently sparked a global call for governments to answer for racial injustice and police brutality. (RELATED: REPORT: One Man Killed After National Guard, Louisville Police Return Fire On Crowd)


Thousands of protesters gathered outside the U.S. Embassy in London, England, to protest the death of George Floyd. They echoed the chants of many protesters in the United States such as “We can’t breathe” and “No justice, no peace.” 


In Toronto, Canada, calls for the end of American racism were combined with outrage from the recent death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, who reportedly fell from her balcony after officers arrived at her home responding to a call about assault.


In Paris, people also gathered to protest the detention centers that have reportedly placed immigrant refugees behind bars. Parisians demanded regularization of immigrant status and equality. In 2016, a black man named Adama Traoré was reportedly pinned down and tackled by police in a fashion similar to George Floyd. Traoré later died as well.


Thousands of demonstrators again occupied a U.S. Embassy, this time in Berlin, Germany. Several soccer players in the German soccer league also voiced their solidarity. The league is investigating the matter as players are banned from making political statements during games, according to the New York Times.


In Montreal, Canada, authorities claimed that the protests on Sunday were illegal and began to arrest demonstrators. The protests quickly became violent when protesters began throwing objects at police, who retaliated using pepper spray and tear gas, according to the New York Times.


Dam Square in Amsterdam, Netherlands, filled with protesters in support of American demonstrations.

Forms of support came in different ways as Chilean activists informed U.S. protesters to cover their eyes. Thousands of protesters were blinded and otherwise injured during inequality protests in October 2019.


In Australia, protests of George Floyd’s death were mixed with outcry over the injustice indigenous peoples have allegedly suffered under local police forces.


In New Zealand, thousands gathered to protest the injustices of police brutality while demonstrators in Tokyo, Japan, clashed with police officers during their demonstration.