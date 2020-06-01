Editorial

Jake Paul Releases Statement On Videos Of Him Appearing At Arizona Riots, Says He Didn’t Commit Any Looting

Jake Paul wants people to know he didn’t participate in any looting after videos of him at a riot circulated the internet.

Several videos surfaced online of the social media star at Fashion Square in Scottsdale, Arizona, as it was being destroyed during Saturday night riots in response to the death of George Floyd. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“To be absolutely clear, neither I nor anyone in our group was engaged in any looting or vandalism,” Paul said in a Sunday afternoon statement he tweeted out.

He added that he was “strictly documenting, not engaging.” You can read his full statement below.

Like I said when I first saw the videos of Paul, it didn’t look like he was doing anything illegal. Simply being in the area of a riot isn’t necessarily against the law.

However, he just needs to be smarter. He has a gigantic following, and he has no business getting involved in the carnage and nonsense.

 

You know the best tool you have during a crisis and mass unrest? Common sense. It’s amazing how far a little common sense will go.

That’s something Paul could use a bit more of. When you see a riot unfolding, the last place you should rush to is the location where it’s happening.

Make smart decisions, folks. We don’t need Hollywood celebrities getting involved in this chaos. Just stay home and stay safe.