Jake Paul Releases Statement On Videos Of Him Appearing At Arizona Riots, Says He Didn’t Commit Any Looting

Jake Paul wants people to know he didn’t participate in any looting after videos of him at a riot circulated the internet.

Several videos surfaced online of the social media star at Fashion Square in Scottsdale, Arizona, as it was being destroyed during Saturday night riots in response to the death of George Floyd. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jake paul and his friends looting a vodka out of store on video. Don’t let him get away saying he was only “recording for message” pic.twitter.com/XtLJmhOiEf — Gaurav (@gauravd18) May 31, 2020

i repeat FUCK JAKE PAUL he’s a millionaire looting while people are outside protesting, getting shot with rubber bullets, teargas, beat by cops etc. pic.twitter.com/qgNavkNZwy — theodore. (@SUGARClNEMA) May 31, 2020

jake paul: i got tear gassed 🙁 also jake paul: pic.twitter.com/6aKZBW3RHH — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) May 31, 2020

“To be absolutely clear, neither I nor anyone in our group was engaged in any looting or vandalism,” Paul said in a Sunday afternoon statement he tweeted out.

He added that he was “strictly documenting, not engaging.” You can read his full statement below.

Like I said when I first saw the videos of Paul, it didn’t look like he was doing anything illegal. Simply being in the area of a riot isn’t necessarily against the law.

However, he just needs to be smarter. He has a gigantic following, and he has no business getting involved in the carnage and nonsense.

You know the best tool you have during a crisis and mass unrest? Common sense. It’s amazing how far a little common sense will go.

That’s something Paul could use a bit more of. When you see a riot unfolding, the last place you should rush to is the location where it’s happening.

Make smart decisions, folks. We don’t need Hollywood celebrities getting involved in this chaos. Just stay home and stay safe.